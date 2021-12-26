US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.