V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7,592.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

VFC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.