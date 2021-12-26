VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 179,007 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

