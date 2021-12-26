Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 65,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,690. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

