Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,416. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

