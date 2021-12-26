Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.