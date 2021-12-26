Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 114,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

