Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 89,889 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,529,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $210,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.22. 3,146,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.