Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,849,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428,079 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.39% of Pan American Silver worth $508,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

PAAS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.02. 1,225,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,264. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.