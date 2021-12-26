Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $358,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 1,548,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.