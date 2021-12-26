Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,114,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,658,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.18% of First Majestic Silver worth $295,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $172,000. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $205,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

