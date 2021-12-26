Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 523,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.15. 407,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,690. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.