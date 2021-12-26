Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 145,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $176,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $222.05. 2,624,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,004. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

