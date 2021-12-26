Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

