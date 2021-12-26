Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 275,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

