Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.83 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.