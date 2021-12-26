Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.2% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,022. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

