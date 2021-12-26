Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 109,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritex by 144.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 273.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

