Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,040 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $73,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

