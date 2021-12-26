Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,796 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of MGE Energy worth $71,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.