Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,686 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $77,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.