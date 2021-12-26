Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.37 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,668 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $82,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

