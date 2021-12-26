Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $84.42 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $84,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $163.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

