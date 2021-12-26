Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volt Information Sciences (VOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.