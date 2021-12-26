Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “
OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.45.
Volt Information Sciences Company Profile
Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.
