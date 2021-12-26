Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $545.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.67 and its 200 day moving average is $500.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.