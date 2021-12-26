Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 682.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

