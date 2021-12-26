Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $503,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.97. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.