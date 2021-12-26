Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,118 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $250.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

