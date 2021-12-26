Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

