Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

