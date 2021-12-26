Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

