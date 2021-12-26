Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 281.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $16,608,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.