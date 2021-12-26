Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $54.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

