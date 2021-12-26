Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. 5,862,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

