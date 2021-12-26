Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 217,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 201.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

