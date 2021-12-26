Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $845,305.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.75 or 0.07984038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.