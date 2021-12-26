Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 13,538,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

