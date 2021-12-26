Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $567,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,201,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,384. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

