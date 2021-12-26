Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 308,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 679,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 248,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,577. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

