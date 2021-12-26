Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.70. 839,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

