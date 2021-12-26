Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,577,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

