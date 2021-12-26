Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.