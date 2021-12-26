Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

