Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,919,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

