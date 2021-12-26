Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

