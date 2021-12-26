Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.