Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,401 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

