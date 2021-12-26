Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

