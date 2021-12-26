Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.