West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

NYSE WFG opened at $90.70 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

